McBroom Brings to Boom to Lift RailRiders in 10

MOOSIC, PA - Ryan McBroom blasted a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 10th to cap a four-run inning and lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-6 victory over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at PNC Field. It was the fifth walk-off win for the RailRiders in only 23 games in 2019.

After Rochester took the lead in the top of the 10th on a two-run home run by Luke Raley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre exploded for four runs in the bottom of the frame against Preston Guilmet. Trey Amburgey singled to score pace of play runner Brad Miller and advanced to third on a fielding error by John Andreoli. Gosuke Katoh followed with a single to score Amburgey and tie the game. He was aboard at first when McBroom connected with a fastball and deposited it over the wall in left field for the walk-off win.

McBroom continued his hot hitting, going 4-for-5 with three runs, a double, a home run and two RBIs on the night. He is a blistering 8-for-13 with five runs scored, four doubles, a home run and two RBIs in the first three games of the series with Rochester.

Chance Adams was stellar on the mound for the RailRiders, turning in his second consecutive quality start against the Red Wings. The right-hander lasted 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, walking three and striking out seven.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led 4-2 when Adams was removed from the game, thanks to two RBI singles from Zack Zehner, and a two-run double from Matt Lipka against Rochester starter Zack Littell. However, the Red Wings rallied for runs in the eighth and ninth innings off Raynel Espinal to tie the game and send it to extras.

The RailRiders collected 11 hits as a team, the sixth time in the last seven games that the club has collected double-digit hits. Kaleb Ort (1-0) got the win in relief for SWB, making his Triple-A debut out of the bullpen.

The RailRiders look to split their four game series with the Red Wings on Thursday night at PNC Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. RHP David Hale (2-0, 2.12) takes the mound for the RailRiders, while the Red Wings send RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 21.00) to the slab. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

11-12

