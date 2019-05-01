Charlotte Storms Back, Beats Gwinnett 10-7

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - On an emotional day from BB&T Ballpark, the Charlotte Knights rallied from behind to defeat the Gwinnett Stripers 10-7 in the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon.

Down 5-0 early, the Knights chipped away with three runs in the third off RBI singles from Ryan Goins and Danny Mendick, followed by a sacrifice fly from Alcides Escobar. The Stripers responded with a run in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead.

The Knights answered quickly as Goins came home to score on an error, before another sacrifice fly from Escobar plated Mendick.

Again, the Stripers got a run back the next inning to lead 7-5. But the Knights would not go away. Daniel Palka led off the inning with a towering 444-foot solo home run to right-center, his second of the season to cut the lead to a single run. Matt Skole then walked and Joel Booker doubled to put runners on second and third with one out. Alfredo Gonzalez delivered the decisive blow with a three-run homer to left-center, his first of the season, giving the Knights a 9-7 lead. Mendick added a solo shot later in the inning, his fifth of the season, to put Charlotte in front 10-7.

From there, Juan Minaya (W, 2-1) threw a scoreless seventh and Caleb Frare threw 2.0 scoreless innings to finish the win and earn his first save of the season.

Gonzalez led the way offensively by going 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two runs scored, and three RBI while Mendick was also 3-for-4 with two runs, a home run, and two RBI in the win.

On the mound, Donny Roach made the start and gave up four earned runs in 2.1 innings. Making his Triple-A debut, Jose Nin gave up two runs in 1.2 innings before Minaya threw 3.0 innings with three strikeouts and one run against to earn the win. Frare did not allow a run in picking up the save.

The Knights hit the road to begin a 10-game road trip with a four-game series against the Norfolk Tides starting on Thursday night at Harbor Park. Pre-game radio coverage of the 6:35 p.m. game is set for 6:20 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action. Jordan Guerrero (1-2, 8.14) is set to start for the Knights.

