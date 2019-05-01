Stripers Outslugged in 10-7 Loss at Charlotte

May 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Austin Riley blasted a pair of solo home runs, and Adam Duvall, Pedro Florimon, and Sean Kazmar Jr. also went deep, but the Gwinnett Stripers (15-11) fell 10-7 to the Charlotte Knights (16-11) on Wednesday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. The Stripers settled for a 2-1 series win over the Knights.

Scoring Recap: Gwinnett raced to a 5-0 lead on the strength of three home runs in the third inning, a two-run shot to right by Duvall (9), a solo blast to center by Florimon (2), and a solo clout to left-center by Kazmar Jr. (2). After Charlotte cut the lead to 5-3 in the third, Riley (6) made it 6-3 with a solo homer to left. The Knights scored twice in the fifth to narrow the lead to 6-5, but Riley (7) belted his second homer of the day deep to left to make it 7-5. In the bottom of the sixth, Charlotte scored five runs off the combination of Kolby Allard and Jason Creasy to pull ahead 10-7. Daniel Palka (2), Alfredo Gonzalez (1), and Danny Mendick (5) all homered in the decisive frame.

Stripers Stats: Allard yielded seven runs, but just three earned over 5.1 innings in a no-decision. Creasy (L, 0-1) gave up three runs on two homers over 0.2 innings. Atlanta Braves' left-hander Jonny Venters tossed a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout in his fourth rehab outing for Gwinnett. Riley went 4-for-5 with a double, two homers, and two RBIs. Kazmar Jr. and Sal Giardina each finished 3-for-5.

Knights Stats: Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Mendick went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Juan Minaya (W, 2-1) pitched 3.0 one-run innings for the win, and Caleb Frare (S, 1) tossed 2.0 scoreless innings for the save.

Postgame Notes: The third-inning homers by Duvall, Florimon, and Kazmar Jr. marked the third three-homer inning in Gwinnett history, first since the third inning on June 25, 2014 vs. Toledo. The five total homers matched a season high, reached on April 26 vs. Toledo. Andres Blanco extended his team-best on-base streak to 20 games, while Riley extended his on-base streak to 17 games. Duvall extended his hitting streak to 10 games and RBI streak to seven games. Gwinnett drops to a half game behind the Knights for first place in the International League South Division.

Next Game (Thursday, May 2): Gwinnett at Durham, 7:05 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Touki Toussaint (1-0, 5.63 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Casey Sadler (0-0,1.84 ERA) for the Bulls. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.