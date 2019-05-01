Mets Hold on for 18-5 Victory

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-8) lost 18-5 on Tuesday night against the Syracuse Mets (16-9). It's the first time this season the IronPigs lost back-to-back games. Lehigh Valley committed four errors in the game.

The Mets scored seven runs off Drew Anderson (0-1) over the course of the first two innings. RBI singles from Adeiny Hechavarria, Luis Guillorme and a sacrifice fly by David Thompson highlighted the scoring.

Syracuse scored four more runs in the top of the fourth inning, but this time off Kyle Dohy. Thompson hit an RBI double, which was followed by a two-run single by Tim Tebow. Hecchavarria hit a sacrifice fly off Dohy in the top of the fifth inning to give Syracuse 12-1 lead.

Lane Adams hit an RBI double off Chris Flexen (2-1) in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Pigs added another run off Flexen in the bottom of the sixth inning as Deivy Grullon hit an RBI single.

Tyler Gilbert pitched two innings in relief while Edgar Garcia pitched a scoreless top of the eighth inning.

Matt McBride made his professional debut as a pitcher in the top of the ninth inning. Two errors were committed in the inning and six runs came across as Syracuse would take an 18-2 lead.

Lehigh Valley scored three runs off Eric Hanhold in the bottom of the ninth inning. Shane Robinson hit a three-run home run before Andrew Romine ended the game by grounding out. Romine extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fourth inning.

The IronPigs and Mets play on Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. at Coca Cola Park.

