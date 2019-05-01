Red Wings Lose in Extras, 8-6, Wednesday

Ryan McBroom hit a two-run, walk-off homer as the Scranton/WB RailRiders came back in the 10th inning to beat the Red Wings, 8-6, Wednesday night at PNC Field in Moosic, PA.

Luke Raley gave the Wings a brief 6-4 lead in the top of 10th with a two-run homer - his fifth of the year and third in the last four days.

But, all three Scranton hitters would reach in the 10th off Preston Guilmet capped by the McBroom homer.

The Red Wings (10-15) fell behind 4-1 after five innings but battled back to force extras. In fact, Rochester was down to their final strike in the ninth inning. With the bases empty and two outs, John Andreoli dribbled a ball to the right side that the first baseman fielded and shoveled to the pitcher covering, however Reynal Espinal missed the first base bag. LaMonte Wade Jr was then hit by a pitch and Randy Cesar followed with a single up the middle to plate Andreoli as the tying run.

Wilin Rosario's fifth homer of the season cut the lead to 4-3 in the eighth.

Zack Littell pitched well for the Wings allowing four runs on seven hits over seven innings. Three of the four runs allowed came in the fourth inning when Zack Zehner and Matt Lipka picked up RBI hits for the RailRiders.

Cesar, Rosario and Valdespin each picked up two hits for the Red Wings.

The Wings can still win the series with a win in the finale Thursday night.

WINGS THINGS: The Wings have now hit 36 home runs in their first 25 games of the season...Rochester is just 9-8 when scoring 4+ runs this season.

