Thornton, Cyclones Hammer IronBirds in One-Hit Shutout, 5-0

April 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - LHP Zach Thornton continued his masterful start to the 2025 season on Friday night, facing the minimum and allowing just one hit over 6.0 innings, striking out a career-high-tying eight. RHPs Anthony Nunez and Saúl García tossed scoreless and hitless frames over the final three innings to complete the one-hit shutout, as the Brooklyn Cyclones blanked the Aberdeen IronBirds, 5-0, from Ripken Stadium.

The Cyclones (9-4) wasted no time getting their offense in gear. After a ground out started the contest, 3B Jacob Reimer uncorked a screaming line drive off the retired numbers plastered on Brooklyn's visiting clubhouse beyond the left-field wall. The Yucaipa, Calif. native's second home run of the year - and the series - put the Cyclones in front, 1-0.

Thornton (3-0) retired the first six batters he faced, but yielded a leadoff single to 3B Anderson De Los Santos in the third. However, thanks to a great throw from LF Chris Suero, De Los Santos was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double, helping Thornton face the minimum through three.

In the fourth, Brooklyn added to their advantage. With the bases empty and two out, C Ronald Hernández worked a walk and quickly stole second base. 1B Estarling Mercado promptly smacked a run-scoring single to center to pad the lead to 2-0.

Over the latter three innings, the Cyclones continued to tack on insurance runs. In the seventh, Reimer stung a triple over the rightfielder's head and down the right-field line before coming home on DH Rafael Ortega's double off the base of the right-field fence.

An inning later, Hernández walked, advanced to second on a RF D'Andre Smith single, scooted to third on a fly out, and scored on CF Carson Benge's base-hit through the left side of the infield. The Cyclones made it a 5-0 affair in the ninth, as Suero coaxed a two-walk and scampered around to score from first on Hernández's double to right-center field.

One run was more than enough for Brooklyn's pitching staff on Friday. Thornton faced the minimum of 18 batters over 6.0 innings and tied his career-best in punchouts with eight, earning his league-leading third win. Through three starts this season, the Lawrence, Kan. native has not allowed a run in 16.0 innings and registered 22 strikeouts to only two walks. Nunez needed just 17 pitches to toss 2.0 scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth, while García walked the leadoff man in the ninth before striking out the next three in order.

RHP Blake Money (1-1) suffered his first defeat of the campaign for Aberdeen (6-7). The Spring Hill, Tenn. resident permitted two runs on four hits in a season-high 4.1 innings, walking two and striking out five.

The Cyclones will try and secure a series victory and their third-straight win on Saturday night. RHP Paul Blackburn (NR) is expected to make a Major League rehab start for Brooklyn while returning from right knee inflammation. The IronBirds are projected to counter with the Baltimore Orioles' No. 15 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Nestor German (0-0, 5.40). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

