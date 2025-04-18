Renegades Get Fourth Win

April 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their fourth straight win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 2-1 victory on Friday at Heritage Financial Park.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding in his third start of the season, throwing 6.2 innings while allowing just three hits and one run. The right-hander retired 14 in a row from the first inning until the leadoff hitter in the sixth. He became the fourth consecutive Hudson Valley starter to record nine strikeouts, and the first this year to pitch into the seventh inning.

The Renegades got on the board in the second. Brenny Escanio reached second on a throwing error by pitcher Jackson Kent on a bunt. Anthony Hall knocked him in with an RBI single two batters later.

Brendan Jones reached on an infield single to lead off the third. He stole second and later scored from third on a wild pitch to extend the Hudson Valley lead to 2-0.

In the sixth, Wilmington cut the lead in half. Marcus Brown led off with a double and came home on a Johnathon Thomas RBI single.

Behind Rodriguez-Cruz (1-1), Chris Kean pitched 1.1 hitless innings out of the bullpen while striking out two. Wilmington got the tying run to second base in the ninth, but Sebastian Keane navigated out of trouble and earned his first save of the season.

With the win, the Renegades have won 12 straight games against the Blue Rocks dating back to the 2024 season.

Hudson Valley will look for its seventh straight home win on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Yankees 2024 second round pick Bryce Cunningham (1-1, 5.74) makes his third career start, while Travis Stehle (1-0, 0.82) toes the rubber for Wilmington.

Saturday's game is Pickleball Night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans will receive their own Renegades pickleball paddle. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

9-4

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.