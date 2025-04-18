Drive Surge Past Dash Behind Alcantara's Big Night, Power Surge from Rodriguez

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Backed by a potent combination of timely hitting, strong pitching, and a three-run homer by Yophery Rodriguez, the Greenville Drive cruised to a 9-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night at Fluor Field.

Greenville wasted no time setting the tone, plating a run in the first on an RBI single from Miguel Bleis. The real fireworks came in the second when the Drive exploded for four runs. With two runners aboard, Rodriguez launched his first home run of the season to right field, extending Greenville's lead to 5-0.

While Dash designated hitter Ryan Galanie briefly put Winston-Salem on the board with a solo shot in the third - his second homer of the season - Drive starter Payton Tolle kept the damage minimal over his four innings of work, striking out five and allowing just three hits.

The Dash attempted to chip away, adding runs in the fifth and sixth thanks to RBI singles from Caden Connor, and a wild pitch from Greenville reliever Dalton Rogers. However, the Greenville bullpen shut the door from then on. Reliever Dalton Rogers earned the win with four solid innings, giving up two runs, one earned, and striking out three.

The Drive offense, meanwhile, kept the pressure on. An RBI double from Andy Lugo in the sixth made it 6-3, then Miguel Bleis and Fraymi De Leon added scored insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, respectively. Bleis reached base three times and stole two bags, continuing to shine since his return to the lineup.

But it was second baseman Marvin Alcantara who stole the show. The 20-year-old went a perfect 4-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored. He's now hitting a scorching .462 to open the season.

On the mound, Jeremy Wu-Yelland entered in the ninth to finish off the Dash for the final three outs, retiring the Dash in order with two strikeouts.

Tensions briefly flared in the ninth when Dash center fielder Samuel Zavala was ejected by home plate umpire David Saball after striking out in the ninth inning.

With the win, the Drive improved to 4-5 on the young season and will look to build momentum with Game 2 of the series Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

