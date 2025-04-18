Dash Capitalize Early, Hold off Drive Late in 5-2 Loss at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Drive couldn't climb out of an early hole on Tuesday night at Fluor Field, falling 5-2 to the Winston-Salem Dash despite a pair of multi-hit efforts and a solid showing from the bullpen.

Winston-Salem scored in four of the first five innings and never trailed, capitalizing on early miscues and timely hits. Caden Connor reached base three times and scored twice for the Dash, while Jackson Appel drove in the game's opening run with an RBI triple in the first inning. Jeral Perez added a solo home run in the second.

Drive starter Danny Kirwin (0-1) was tagged for three runs in three innings of work. The Dash showed an aggressive approach on the basepaths early, stealing five bases on the night and forcing pressure with sharp contact and smart situational hitting.

Greenville responded in the second inning, manufacturing a run despite not recording a hit. Miguel Bleis reached on a walk, advanced to third on a pair of fielder's choices, and scored on Andy Lugo's groundout.

Down 4-1 in the seventh, the Drive trimmed the lead to two when Marvin Alcantara singled and came home on a two-out triple to right-center field from Yophery Rodriguez. Rodriguez and Nelly Taylor each collected extra-base hits, while Alcantara went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Drive bullpen trio of Eduardo Rivera, Darvin Garcia, and Cooper Adams combined for six innings, allowing just two earned runs and striking out five. Adams retired the side in order in the eighth but allowed a key insurance run in the ninth after Cole McConnell walked, stole two bases, and scored on Ryan Galanie's RBI single.

Greenville had a final chance in the bottom of the ninth, starting with a leadoff line drive off the Green Monster by Brooks Brannon, but he was cut down trying to stretch it to a double. After the Drive catcher was cut down at second, the Drive couldn't sustain the rally. Carson Jacobs closed out the win for Winston-Salem with two strikeouts in the final frame.

With the loss, Greenville drops to 4-6 on the season. The series continues Wednesday night at Fluor Field, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.

