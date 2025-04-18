Campbell's Big Day Not Enough; Hoppers Rally for 10-9 Win

April 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - Dylan Campbell had four hits and drove in five but Greensboro rallied to top the BlueClaws 10-9 on Friday night at First National Bank Field.

Javier Rivas singled home a runoff Ethan Chenault (0-2) in the bottom of the ninth to give Greensboro the win in a game they trailed 7-0 and 9-6.

The Grasshoppers (9-4) and BlueClaws (5-8) have split the first four games of their six-game series.

The BlueClaws got off to a quick start. Two of the first three batters reached and Dylan Campbell smoked a two-run triple to put Jersey Shore up 2-0. Campbell then scored on a wild pitch to give the BlueClaws a 3-0 lead.

Campbell added a three-run home run in the second, his third blast of the series and put the BlueClaws up 7-0. Campbell hit 10 home runs last year with Great Lakes in the Dodgers system.

Greensboro got right back in the game in the bottom of the second. Lonnie White singled home a run and Javier Rivas hit a grand slam off Mavis Graves to cut the lead to 7-5. Bryan Rincon homered, his second of the series, to push the lead to 8-5, but then Esmerlyn Valdez took Brandon Beckel deep in the bottom of the fourth to make it 8-6.

It was 9-6 when Greensboro got a runoff Andrew Baker in the bottom of the sixth. Baker stayed in for the seventh, and surrendered a two out, two run home run to Lonnie White to tie the game at nine.

Campbell went 4-5 with a home run and five RBIs. Bryan Rincon had two hits and scored three times for Jersey Shore. Both Campbell and Rincon added stolen bases as well.

Jersey Shore starter Mavis Graves came out after 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while fanning six of the 17 batters he faced.

The BlueClaws send RHP Aaron Combs to the mound on Saturday night at 6:30 in the fifth game of the six-game series.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.