Hot Rods Game Notes

April 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







First of the Series.... Bowling Green picked up its first win in Spartanburg this week, taking down Hub City, 6-5. The Hot Rods plated four runs in the top of the first, including RBI singles from Hunter Haas and Jhon Diaz. Garrett Edwards worked through 5.0 innings of one run baseball, giving Bowling Green some cushion. The Spartanburgers fought back to make it a 6-5 game, but Jack Snyder stepped in for the final 1.2 innings, locking up his first save of the year over a perfect outing.

Take What They Give You.... Hot Rods hitters earned 13 walks during Thursday's game. The total is the second-most in a game in franchise history and the most since the 2022 squad walked 12 times. The record was set on August 27, 2010, when Bowling Green worked 16 walks against the Lake County Captains.

Looking for the Longball.... The 10 home runs blasted by Hot Rods hitters this season places them third in the SAL so far. Only the Asheville Tourists (15) and the Greensboro Grasshoppers (13) have hit more to begin the campaign. The Hot Rods are suffering their first power drought of the year, with the last homers coming on Thursday, April 10, when Jhon Diaz and Raudelis Martinez crushed round trippers in the seventh inning against the Rome Emperors. Overall, it has been six games since a Hot Rods hitter has left the yard.

Hayden Helps Out.... RHP Hayden Snelsire has had some of the most impressive outings from the bullpen for Bowling Green this season. The reliever has appeared three times, boasting a 2.45 ERA. On Sunday, he hurled 3.1 innings from the bullpen, striking out seven in the process. This passes his 3.0 inning performance with four strikeouts from opening weekend that earned him SAL Pitcher of the Week.

South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2025

