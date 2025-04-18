Albert Feliz And Miguel Bleis Power Drive In 3-2 Thriller Over Dash

Greenville Drive edged the Winston-Salem Dash 3-2 in a tightly contested, highlight-filled battle that ended with a flourish.

Albert Feliz delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out solo homer to left, and relievers Isaac Stebens and Jeremy Wu-Yelland slammed the door in the final innings to preserve the win. Wu-Yelland struck out the side in the ninth - including two punchouts with the tying run in scoring position - to notch his first save of the season and send 5,045 fans home buzzing.

The game began with fireworks, too - of the offensive kind. With two outs in the bottom of the first, Miguel Bleis wasted no time jumping on a first-pitch fastball from Dash starter Shane Murphy, launching it over the left-field wall for a two-run homer. Zach Ehrhard had drawn a leadoff walk to set the table, and Bleis brought him all the way home.

Greenville starter Hayden Mullins kept Winston-Salem off the board early, but the Dash responded in the fourth inning. Caden Connor led off with a solo shot to right - his second homer of the year - to cut the deficit in half. After a Jackson Appel strikeout, Alec Makarewicz tripled into the left-center gap and later scored on a Cole McConnell single to tie the game at 2-2.

Both bullpens then took over in a pitchers' duel. Mullins struck out eight over five solid innings, while Murphy held the Drive to two hits in five frames. But it was Feliz who broke the deadlock in the seventh. Ahead in a 3-1 count against reliever Frankeli Arias, the first baseman turned on a fastball and drilled it 418 feet over the Green Monster, giving the Drive a 3-2 lead.

Stebens (2-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless work, working around a hit batter and two walks. Wu-Yelland took over in the eighth with two runners on and struck out both batters he faced to end the threat. The lefty then mowed down the Dash in the ninth with authority - fanning Cole McConnell, pinch-hitter Jeral Perez, and Samuel Zavala after a two-out double by Wilber Sanchez ratcheted up the tension.

The Drive offense scratched together only three hits, but two of them left the yard. Bleis finished 1-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, while Marvin Alcantara added a double and a walk. Feliz's clutch homer was his first of the season and couldn't have come at a better time.

With the win, Greenville improved to 5-7 on the year and will now look to win back-to-back games. They'll look to carry the momentum into Saturday's tilt as the series against the Dash continues.

