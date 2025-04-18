Dash Hold off Furious Drive Comeback in Extras, Win 8-6

GREENVILLE, SC. - A furious ninth-inning rally by the Greenville Drive forced extra innings, but the Winston-Salem Dash capitalized on a pair of 10th-inning balks and a clutch homer to escape Fluor Field with an 8-6 win on Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Drive exploded for five runs on six hits to send the game to extras. Juan Chacon and Juan Montero each delivered two-run hits, while Fraymi De Leon tied the game with a double down the right-field line.

But the momentum was short-lived.

Greenville reliever Albert Feliz was called for two balks to start the 10th, gifting the Dash a go-ahead run before Jeral Perez launched a two-run homer to left-center. Winston-Salem's three-run frame put them up 8-5.

Hudson White gave Greenville life in the bottom half with his third hit of the night, and Andy Lugo brought home a run on a sacrifice fly, but Connery Peters locked down the save by retiring the next two batters.

It was a wild ending to a game the Dash had controlled for much of the night. Ryan Galanie's first-inning homer put Winston-Salem on top early, and the Dash built a 5-0 lead behind timely hitting and solid pitching from starter Lucas Gordon, who tossed six scoreless innings.

Galanie and Samuel Zavala each collected two extra-base hits for the Dash, while Perez's go-ahead blast in the 10th capped a 2-for-5 night with three RBIs.

White went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Drive, who finished with nine hits - all but six of which came in the final two innings. Montero added a double, two RBIs, and a run scored.

Despite the loss, the Drive showed resilience late and will look to carry that energy into the rest of the homestand.

Greenville and Winston-Salem continue their series Thursday night at Fluor Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

