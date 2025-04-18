Gill Hill and Robertson Boost Hot Rods to 7-2 Win

April 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Gary Gill hill tossed 6.0 solid innings, while a seven-run sixth frame headlined by a Blake Robertson grand slam, led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (7-6) to a 7-2 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers (7-6) on Friday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

For the first time in the series, Hub City scored the first runs of the game with Gill Hill on the mound. With one out, Julian Brock doubled, and Marcus Smith cleared the bases with a two-run blast, making it a 2-0 Hub City lead.

The Hot Rods stormed back in the top of the sixth inning with seven runs against Spartanburgers reliever Seth Clark. Bryan Broecker led off the inning with a single, and two outs later, Emilien Pitre walked. Mac Horvath singled to left, scoring both runners. Tony Santa Maria was hit by a pitch and Jhon Diaz singled in Horvath. Hunter Haas walked to load the bases, and Robertson cleared them with a grand slam, giving Bowling Green a 7-2 lead.

Gerlin Rosario and Hayden Snelsire combined for 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, locking up a 7-2 win for the Hot Rods.

Gill Hill (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three. Clark (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering seven runs on four hits, walking two in the process.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 3:35 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Santiago Suarez (0-0, 3.68) against Hub City RHP DJ McCarty (0-1, 9.95).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.