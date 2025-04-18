Rivas' Walk-off Lifts the Grasshoppers Over the BlueClaws 10-9

April 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Rivas led the Greensboro Grasshoppers to defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 10-9 on Friday, April 18. The Grasshoppers improved to 9-4 on the season while the BlueClaws fell to 5-8. Greensboro outhit Jersey Shore 16-9 as the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.

Infielder Javier Rivas led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 5-6 with a homerun, five RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Maikol Escotto followed close behind as he went 3-5 with two runs scored. Lonnie White Jr. fell in line as he went 3-5 with one homerun, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Esmerlyn Valdez, Keiner Delgado, Jesus Castillo, Duce Gourson, and P.J. Hilson.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was outfielder Dylan Campbell as he went 4-5 with a homerun, a triple, five RBI, and two runs scored. Hits for Jersey Shore were also recorded by Bryan Rincon (2), Carson DeMartini, Kehden Hettiger, and Zach Arnold.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Khristian Curtis as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits, seven runs (two earned), and one free base on two innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Jaycob Deese recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-0 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was lefthanded pitcher Mavis Graves as he tallied six strikeouts and gave up six hits, five earned runs, and three free bases on 2.2 innings of work. Righthanded pitcher Ethan Chensault took the loss for the BlueClaws and fell to 2-2 on the season while Andrew Baker took his first blown save of the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the BlueClaws tomorrow, Saturday April 19 at 6:30 p.m. for Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase any tickets to a home Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.

