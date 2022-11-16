This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey
November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
The Wild are on a roll! Iowa has won three consecutive games and taken nine out of a possible 10 points in their last five contests. Michael Milne scored his first professional goal on Friday at Milwaukee, which held up as the game-winner. Jesper Wallstedt earned his first AHL win on Saturday at Chicago and also scored the first goal by a goaltender in Iowa Wild history. The Wild will play a home-and-home series this weekend against the Admirals beginning Friday, Nov. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Sammy Walker (12, 6g-6a)
Goals: Sammy Walker (6g)
Assists: Steven Fogarty, Nic Petan, Sammy Walker (6a)
PIM: Brandon Baddock (25)
STANDINGS
UPCOMING GAMES
Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals
Veteran's Appreciation Night presented by CDS Global
Camo Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) presented by CDS Global and LAZER 103.3
Specialty Camo Jerseys & Auction benefitting ALS Association, Iowa Chapter
$2 Beer Night presented by 100.3 The Bus (through end of 1st period)
$3 off Fireball Mixed Drink
Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Milwaukee Admirals
NOTABLE STORYLINES
Jesper Wallstedt became the 19th AHL goaltender to be credited with a goal and the 12th to do so by actually shooting the puck
Wallstedt is the youngest AHL goaltender (19 years, 363 days) to score a goal
His goal was the third shorthanded goal in the AHL by a goaltender
Captain Mason Shaw was assigned jersey #15 by the Minnesota Wild
IN THE COMMUNITY
Nick Swaney visited a Des Moines Youth Hockey Association practice Tuesday evening
Ben Finkelstein, Ryan O'Rourke, Tim Army, and Crash will appear at Fleet Farm in Waukee on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet
Ben Gislason and Crash will visit McKinley Elementary on Thursday morning to read to students
THEY SAID IT!
"I think as soon as I saw the puck getting dumped in on me I did the quick math. 'We're on the pk, there's no pressure on me here, I can get it down there. If I miss it's still a good clear or I could score.' Quickly after I ripped that puck I saw pretty early that it was going in." - Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt on his goal.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Rematch against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join Us November 23: Donate Canned Goods, Get a Free Ticket - Rockford IceHogs
- Fans Donate 6,592 Meals to Connecticut Foodshare - Bridgeport Islanders
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Join the IceHogs for First Responder Night Jersey Auction November 25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #12 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs and Griffs Meet for School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Holds Off Condors For 4-3 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Drop Midweek Series Opener With Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.