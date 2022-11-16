This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

The Wild are on a roll! Iowa has won three consecutive games and taken nine out of a possible 10 points in their last five contests. Michael Milne scored his first professional goal on Friday at Milwaukee, which held up as the game-winner. Jesper Wallstedt earned his first AHL win on Saturday at Chicago and also scored the first goal by a goaltender in Iowa Wild history. The Wild will play a home-and-home series this weekend against the Admirals beginning Friday, Nov. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Sammy Walker (12, 6g-6a)

Goals: Sammy Walker (6g)

Assists: Steven Fogarty, Nic Petan, Sammy Walker (6a)

PIM: Brandon Baddock (25)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Veteran's Appreciation Night presented by CDS Global

Camo Hat Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) presented by CDS Global and LAZER 103.3

Specialty Camo Jerseys & Auction benefitting ALS Association, Iowa Chapter

$2 Beer Night presented by 100.3 The Bus (through end of 1st period)

$3 off Fireball Mixed Drink

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Milwaukee Admirals

NOTABLE STORYLINES

Jesper Wallstedt became the 19th AHL goaltender to be credited with a goal and the 12th to do so by actually shooting the puck

Wallstedt is the youngest AHL goaltender (19 years, 363 days) to score a goal

His goal was the third shorthanded goal in the AHL by a goaltender

Captain Mason Shaw was assigned jersey #15 by the Minnesota Wild

IN THE COMMUNITY

Nick Swaney visited a Des Moines Youth Hockey Association practice Tuesday evening

Ben Finkelstein, Ryan O'Rourke, Tim Army, and Crash will appear at Fleet Farm in Waukee on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet

Ben Gislason and Crash will visit McKinley Elementary on Thursday morning to read to students

THEY SAID IT!

"I think as soon as I saw the puck getting dumped in on me I did the quick math. 'We're on the pk, there's no pressure on me here, I can get it down there. If I miss it's still a good clear or I could score.' Quickly after I ripped that puck I saw pretty early that it was going in." - Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt on his goal.

