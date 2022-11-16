Silver Knights Drop Contest to Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2

November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2, at Tucson Arena on Wednesday, November 16. Lukas Cormier put the Silver Knights on the board with his second goal of the season.

The Roadrunners built an early lead, scoring four goals in the first period. Michael Carcone, Ryan McGregor, Jean-Sebastien Dea, and Travis Barron all recorded goals for Tucson. Dea's goal came on the power-play.

Early in the second, Connor Timmins extended the lead to 5-0.

Cormier, assisted by Ivan Morozov, put the Silver Knights on the board to make it 5-1.

Daniil Miromanov scored midway through the third to bring the Knights within three. It marks his third goal in three games.

Ronald Knot would re-extend the Roadrunners' lead to four with just over five minutes left in the game, scoring the team's sixth goal of the night.

The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.

