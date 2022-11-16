Silver Knights Drop Contest to Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2
November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2, at Tucson Arena on Wednesday, November 16. Lukas Cormier put the Silver Knights on the board with his second goal of the season.
The Roadrunners built an early lead, scoring four goals in the first period. Michael Carcone, Ryan McGregor, Jean-Sebastien Dea, and Travis Barron all recorded goals for Tucson. Dea's goal came on the power-play.
Early in the second, Connor Timmins extended the lead to 5-0.
Cormier, assisted by Ivan Morozov, put the Silver Knights on the board to make it 5-1.
Daniil Miromanov scored midway through the third to bring the Knights within three. It marks his third goal in three games.
Ronald Knot would re-extend the Roadrunners' lead to four with just over five minutes left in the game, scoring the team's sixth goal of the night.
The Silver Knights will continue their season at home this Saturday, Nov. 19, at The Dollar Loan Center. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022
- Checkers Pull Off Thrilling Shootout Win Over Wolf Pack - Charlotte Checkers
- Silver Knights Drop Contest to Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Monsters Pick Up Point In 8-7 Shootout Loss To Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Rempe Tallies First Career Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall to Checkers 3-2 in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canucks Fall to Laval 4-2 in Opening Game of Road Trip - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads to Host Dog Day on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Recalls Jones from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Condors Have $2 Beers and Soccer Night this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Learn Tough Lesson in 5-1 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Boland and Johnson from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Mitchell, Hogs Surge Past Griffins in Morning Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Rally for 5-4 Shootout Win over Thunderbirds - Syracuse Crunch
- Power Play's Huge Day Not Enough as Crunch Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Rematch against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join Us November 23: Donate Canned Goods, Get a Free Ticket - Rockford IceHogs
- Fans Donate 6,592 Meals to Connecticut Foodshare - Bridgeport Islanders
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Join the IceHogs for First Responder Night Jersey Auction November 25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #12 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs and Griffs Meet for School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Holds Off Condors For 4-3 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Drop Midweek Series Opener With Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Drop Contest to Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Roadrunners, 7-1, in First Game of Back-to-Back
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: November 15 & 16
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, In Saturday Evening Matchup
- Silver Knights Drop Close Contest to Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1