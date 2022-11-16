Condors Have $2 Beers and Soccer Night this Weekend

November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors are in the midst of a six-game homestand and have two games against the Calgary Wranglers this Friday and Saturday.

Friday is $2 Beer Night with Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer just $2 through the end of the first intermission

Also on Friday, the team will honor #9 Andrew Ianiero as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration with his addition to the team's newly minted Hall Of Fame

Saturday is Soccer Night with an exclusive ticket pack which includes two executive level seats and a soccer ball for just $49 (save 50%!)

