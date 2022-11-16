Rempe Tallies First Career Goal, But Wolf Pack Fall to Checkers 3-2 in Shootout

HARTFORD, CT - For the fourth time in five meetings, the Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers required overtime on Wednesday night at the XL Center in Hartford. For the second time in less than a week, the Checkers would edge the Wolf Pack in a shootout, this time taking a 3-2 decision.

Chris Tierney scored the shootout winner in the bottom of the third round, turning out the lights with a wicked shot that beat Wolf Pack goaltender Louis Domingue over the glove. The goal would give the Checkers a 2-1 edge in the shootout, and a 3-2 decision in the game.

Alex Whelan opened the scoring 13:50 into the contest, potting his second goal of the season to give the Wolf Pack a lead. Austin Rueschhoff drove to the net with a power move, eventually being stopped by Charlotte starter Alex Lyon. Whelan found the rebound, however, and lifted it over Lyon to break the ice.

The Wolf Pack seemed to have all the momentum when just 30 seconds later Matt Kiersted was sent to the penalty box for tripping. Disaster struck 18 seconds later, however, as Riley Nash would light the lamp shorthanded. Patrick Giles sent a backhand pass to Nash on a two-on-one, and Nash would beat Domingue with a shot over his glove hand for the team's first shorthanded marker of the season.

After a busy first period, the second period saw the game tighten up. The Wolf Pack found the period's only goal, however, as Matt Rempe drove to the net in the final minutes. Stationed in the blue paint of the crease, Rempe saw a centering attempt from Bobby Trivigno bank off his skate and into the net for his first professional goal at 17:17.

The Checkers took over from there, however, controlling the final stanza. Lucas Carlsson ripped home his first goal of the season just 2:34 into the third period, tying the game. The Checkers would pound the puck on Domingue in the final twenty minutes, outshooting the Wolf Pack 12-4. Up to the task, Domingue would make eleven saves to preserve a point for the Wolf Pack.

Andy Welinski had a late chance to win it, but he was denied by Lyon on a breakaway with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

For the fourth time in five meetings, overtime was required between the Wolf Pack and Checkers. For the second meeting in a row, the extra five minutes did determine a winner.

Anton Levtchi, denied late in overtime on a breakaway by Domingue, scored in the second round to give the Checkers a 1-0 lead. Tim Gettinger would beat Lyon in the top of the third round to even the shootout, but Tierney stepped up and delivered with the game on his stick.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for two games in Hershey this weekend against the Bears. The Wolf Pack and Bears will faceoff at the Giant Center on Saturday night (7:00 p.m.) and Sunday afternoon (4:30 p.m.).

The Pack will return to the XL Center on Friday, November 25th, for a rematch with the Bears. Be sure to join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

