Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa

November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the team has placed goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on Injured Reserve (upper body).

McIntyre, 30, holds a 4-3 record in seven games this season with a 3.08 goals-against average (GAA), and a .903 save percentage (SV%). The 6-foot-2, 206 pound native of Grand Forks, ND, led Iowa in wins (19) and GAA (2.45) during the 2021-22 season. McIntyre holds career marks of 137-74-28 with a 2.52 GAA, a .911 SV% and 16 shutouts in 249 career AHL contests during eight seasons with Providence, Binghamton, Utica, Lehigh Valley, Tucson and Iowa (2015-22). He is 8-11 with a 2.79 GAA and a .895 SV% in 21 career Calder Cup Playoff contests.

McIntyre signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Minnesota Wild on January 4, 2022. He made his NHL debut in relief on Oct. 25, 2016 at Xcel Energy Center against the Wild and appeared in eight games (three starts) with the Boston Bruins in 2016-17, posting a record of 0-4-1 with a 3.97 GAA and a .858 SV%. McIntyre was selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft. He will wear sweater No. 31 with Minnesota.

Minnesota hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:00 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3.

Iowa takes on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on MC22 and KXNO.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.