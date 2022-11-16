Roadrunners Drop Midweek Series Opener With Henderson Silver Knights

November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners opened a two-game set with the Henderson Silver Knights Tuesday night at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners opened the scoring in the first period to take a 1-0 lead and entered the third period trailing 2-1, before falling to the Silver Knights by a score of 7-1 with a five-goal third period for Henderson. Tucson's goal was scored by Ben McCartney for his first time lighting the lamp this season. The game was also the first $2 Twos-Day of the year at the Tucson Arena, with $2 draft beers and $2 popcorn available to all fans in attendance.

YA GOTTA SEE IT

Roadrunners forward Ben McCartney opened the scoring in Tuesday's clash with the Henderson Silver Knights for the 21-year-old's first goal of the season. McCartney was on a forward line with Tucson's leading goal scorers Jean-Sebastien Dea and Laurent Dauphin, as he found the back of the net 4:20 into Tuesday's opening frame with an assist from Dea.

DON'T OVERLOOK IT

DOUBLE-DIGIT DEA - First-year Tucson forward Jean-Sebastien Dea tallied an assist on Ben McCartney's goal in the first period of Tuesday's contest with the Henderson Silver Knights, for the 28-year-old's tenth point of the season (5g 5a). Dea joins Mike Carcone (4g 10a) as the only Roadrunners skaters with ten points or more in the early goings of the 2022-2023 campaign.

PHOTO OF THE GAME

The Tucson Roadrunners and Henderson Silver Knights faced off Tuesday night for the third time through Tucson's first 11 games this season. The Roadrunners opened the season on the road with a series split against Henderson, after a home-and-home series during the preseason. The two teams will go at it Wednesday night for the series finale from Tucson for the fourth matchup of the regular season, and won't meet again until January 18 back at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

THEY SAID IT

"We got pucks deep the whole game, but during that span (in the third period) we were being too soft with the puck and not playing to our identity. We have to come out [Wednesday] and score early like we did tonight."

Roadrunners forward Colin Theisen on Tuesday's series opener with the Henderson Silver Knights.

THE RUNDOWN

The Roadrunners got on the board early in Tuesday's matchup with the Henderson Silver Knights, as Ben McCartney put Tucson up 1-0 with his first goal of the season 4:20 into the opening frame. Defenseman Will Reilly tallied the secondary assist on the goal for his first point as a Roadrunner. The Silver Knights answered back 2:18 later, scoring on the first power-play for either team to even the score at 1-1. Henderson took their first lead of the night with just over eight minutes remaining in the opening frame, as they led the Roadrunners 2-1 to begin the middle period of play. The three-goal first period came on just 18 shots combined between the two teams. After a combined three goals in the first 11:56 of the opening frame, the second period was without a goal for the first scoreless period between Tucson and Henderson since the third period of their season opener on October 14. The Roadrunners controlled the play in the middle frame, outshooting the Silver Knights 12 to nine and taking the only two trips to the man-advantage. Still trailing by one entering the final 20 minutes of play, Tucson faced the first multi-goal deficit of the evening when Henderson lit the lamp 45 seconds into the third period to make it a 3-1 game. The Silver Knights quickly added another for their second goal in the opening 2:39 of the final frame and a 4-1 advantage. The following three goals were also scored by Henderson in the span of 2:04 to make it a 7-1 lead for the Silver Knights in the back half of the third period. The five-goal period by Henderson securely put the game away for the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights, as the Roadrunners will look to even up the midweek set and the season series against the Silver Knights on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.