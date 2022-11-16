Monsters Pick Up Point In 8-7 Shootout Loss To Senators

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Belleville Senators 8-7 in a shootout on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 7-5-0-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Cole Fonstad scored a quick goal to start the game at 1:12 off feeds from Billy Sweezey and Jake Gaudet followed by Joona Luoto notching his first tally as a Monster at 5:00 assisted by Josh Dunne and Owen Sillinger. Belleville responded with a power-play marker from Rourke Chartier at 5:18 and a goal from Egor Sokolov at 9:46 leaving the score tied 2-2 after 20 minutes. Trey Fix-Wolansky began the middle frame with a tally at 5:09 with helpers from Justin Richards and Carson Meyer. Samuel Knazko followed with his first professional goal at 7:03 assisted by Dunne and Sillinger. The Senators scored three unanswered goals to close out the second period from Viktor Lodin on the man advantage at 11:53, Ridly Greig at 15:05 and Cole Cassels at 15:34 leaving the Monsters trailing 5-4 heading into the final intermission. Fix-Wolansky notched his second marker of the night at 1:31 of the third period with assists from Richards and Cole Clayton. Richards added a tally at 4:24 off feeds from Fix-Wolanksy and Meyer to regain the lead. Belleville's Phillippe Daoust converted on the power play at 5:50 to tie the game, but Meyer responded with a man-advantage goal at 13:41 with helpers from Dunne and Fix-Wolansky to put Cleveland ahead 7-6. The Senators tied the score once again after a shorthanded marker from Dillon Heatherington at 15:37 forcing the game into overtime. Following a scoreless extra frame, Belleville won in the third round of a shootout bringing the final score to 8-7.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 23 saves in defeat while Belleville's Logan Flodell made 11 stops for the victory in relief of Antoine Bibeau who stopped 11 shots.

The Monsters road trip continues with a visit to the Laval Rocket on Friday, November 18, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 2 3 0 0 7

BEL 2 3 2 0 1 8

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 1/5 5/8 23 min / 10 inf

BEL 31 3/8 4/5 38 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves OT 23 7 3-3 2-3-1

BEL Bibeau ND 11 4 - 2-2-0

BEL Flodell W 11 3 1-2 1-0-0

Cleveland Record: 7-5-0-1, 3rd North Division

Belleville Record: 6-6-1-0, 4th North Division

