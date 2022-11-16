Moose Recall Boland and Johnson from Newfoundland

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forwards Tyler Boland and Isaac Johnson from the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Tyler Boland

Forward

Born Sept. 12, 1996 - St. John's, Nfld.

Height 6.00 - Weight 181 - Shoots R

Boland, 26, has recorded 16 points (9G, 7A) in 11 games with the Growlers this season and features a plus-11 rating through those contests. The forward suited up in 13 games with Manitoba during the 2021-22 season and registered one assist.

Isaac Johnson

Forward

Born Jan. 24, 1999 - Andover, Minn.

Height 6.03 - Weight 183 - Shoots R

Johnson, 23, has posted 14 points (6G, 8A) in 11 games with the Growlers this season. The forward has also recorded a plus-11 rating through those contests. The Andover, Minn. product was named the ECHL Player of the Month for October, racking up 11 points (5G, 6A) in five games. Johnson suited up for Manitoba during the 2021-22 season and posted four points (1G, 3A) in 11 games with the Moose.

Manitoba heads on the road to face the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center on Friday, Nov. 18. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

