Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan
November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the team's roster from Cleveland under emergency circumstances and in a corresponding move, the Monsters recalled net-minder Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In five appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 1-3-0 with a 3.57 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (S%) and added a 2-0-0 record in two appearances for Cleveland with a 3.48 GAA and .879 S%. In four appearances for Cleveland this season, Cajan went 2-2-0 with a 3.29 GAA and .877 S% and went 1-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .968 S% in one appearance for Kalamazoo.
A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In nine career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Tarasov went 1-5-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .913 S%. In 19 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Tarasov went 11-5-3 with a 3.13 GAA and .893 S% and added an 11-4-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-23. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Tarasov also helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.
A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022
- Condors Have $2 Beers and Soccer Night this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Learn Tough Lesson in 5-1 Loss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Moose Recall Boland and Johnson from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Mitchell, Hogs Surge Past Griffins in Morning Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Crunch Rally for 5-4 Shootout Win over Thunderbirds - Syracuse Crunch
- Power Play's Huge Day Not Enough as Crunch Top T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Rematch against Checkers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Join Us November 23: Donate Canned Goods, Get a Free Ticket - Rockford IceHogs
- Fans Donate 6,592 Meals to Connecticut Foodshare - Bridgeport Islanders
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 5 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Join the IceHogs for First Responder Night Jersey Auction November 25 - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #12 - Silver Knights at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs and Griffs Meet for School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Colorado Holds Off Condors For 4-3 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Drop Midweek Series Opener With Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan
- Monsters Recall Forward Tyler Irvine from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Olivier LeBlanc from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Joona Luoto to Monsters
- Shorthanded Monsters Prevail in Thrilling Overtime Win in Rochester