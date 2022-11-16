Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Monsters Recall Pavel Cajan

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets added goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the team's roster from Cleveland under emergency circumstances and in a corresponding move, the Monsters recalled net-minder Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In five appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 1-3-0 with a 3.57 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (S%) and added a 2-0-0 record in two appearances for Cleveland with a 3.48 GAA and .879 S%. In four appearances for Cleveland this season, Cajan went 2-2-0 with a 3.29 GAA and .877 S% and went 1-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA and .968 S% in one appearance for Kalamazoo.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by Columbus in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In nine career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Tarasov went 1-5-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .913 S%. In 19 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Tarasov went 11-5-3 with a 3.13 GAA and .893 S% and added an 11-4-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-23. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Tarasov also helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.

