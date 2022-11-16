Fans Donate 6,592 Meals to Connecticut Foodshare

The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce that 6,592 meals have been donated to Connecticut Foodshare in a time when increased number of community members are experiencing food insecurities.

Connecticut Foodshare collected nearly 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food from Bridgeport Islanders fans as a result of the team's Nonprofit of the Night fundraiser and food drive on Nov. 5th. That equates to approximately 1,150 meals alone.

The fundraiser included an additional 5,442 meals stemming from cash contributions from Webster Bank, Chuck-A-Puck and the 50/50 raffle on Nov. 5th.

"We are thankful to partner with Connecticut Foodshare this fall," Bridgeport Islanders Community Engagement Manager Sam Provost said. "We are even more grateful to have fans who are so passionate about supporting our community, especially as the holiday season gets underway."

All fans who donated a non-perishable food item on Nov. 5th were entered to win a Bridgeport Islanders signed puck and a four-pack of tickets.

Connecticut Foodshare partners with food retailers, growers, financial donors and volunteers to source food and distribute it through a network of 500 food access points that include community-based pantries, soup kitchens and shelters, as well as their Mobile Pantries, Dairy Express and Senior Supplemental Food Program.

