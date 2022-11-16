Ads to Host Dog Day on Saturday

November 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Saturday is the first chance this season to bring man's best friend to an Admirals game!

The team hosts the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena and fans can bring their dogs to the game for Sendik's Dog Day! Dog tickets are just $5 and $3 from every dog ticket sold will go back to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha. Corresponding human tickets are just $17

Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the North side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located on the West Side of the building in sections 404-412. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.

In addition, there will be Admirals-themed dog merchandise like jerseys, collars, and leashes available in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks located on the main concourse on the west side of the building.

This marks the 16th season that the Admirals have hosted a Dog Day game.

Fans can purchase human or dog tickets at the team's website: www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.