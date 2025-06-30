This Is MLS - LIVE
June 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle, Andrew Wiebe, Sacha Kljestan, and Taylor Twellman this week on This Is MLS!
Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2025
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- A Look Back: Inter Miami CF Makes History at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ - Inter Miami CF
- Evander Voted MLS Player of the Matchday, Presented by Michelob Ultra, for Matchday 21 - FC Cincinnati
- Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 21 - Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United Announce That Midfielder Fidel Barajas Has Returned to Chivas Guadalajara in Liga MX - D.C. United
- Austin FC Signs Midfielder Nicky Beloko on a Free Transfer - Austin FC
- Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi Earn Team of the Matchday Nominations for Performances against New England Revolution - Colorado Rapids
- Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 21 - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Pat Noonan, Evander Earn MLS Team of the Matchday Honors - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Notes Week of June 30, 2025 - Nashville SC
- Éloi Breton Invited to the 2025 MLS Next All-Star Game - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Extends Pep Biel Loan Through End of 2025 MLS Season - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- LAFC Falls 1-0 to Vancouver in Return from FIFA Club World Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Sabbi scores as 'Caps return to winning ways - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
