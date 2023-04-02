Third and Deciding Game Goes this Afternoon
April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Goals by Cole Gallant, Matthew Barron and Cedric Montminy powered Trois-Rivières to a 3-1 win over the Royals in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday night. Goaltender William Lavallière made 27 stops to record his first professional victory in his first game wearing a Lions uniform. What a debut!
The teams have now each won one game in their three-games-in-three-days series, with the third and final game set to go this afternoon with puck drop at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The Lions know they'll finish the season in sixth place in the North Division, as they won't be able to move up to fifth spot and the seventh place Norfolk Admirals are too far behind to climb the ladder.
Next up for the Lions as they continue their eight-game road swing will be Newfoundland where they'll face the North Division leading Growlers on April 7, 8 and 9.
Players to watch
The Lions' Matthew Barron was the second star on Saturday night, scoring the game-winning goal. He has 8-4-12 totals in 40 games this season.
Reading's Alec Butcher was Saturday night's third star with one assist. The Royals' forward has 21-27-48 totals in 66 games this season.
