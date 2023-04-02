Swamp Rabbits Drop "three-In-Three" Finale
April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Savannah, GA - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits attempt at revenge on Sunday afternoon fell short, as they dropped their third straight game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at the Enmarket Arena.
The game started with Savannah rookie Noah Carroll netting his first career professional goal just 3:35 into the first period to give the Ghost Pirates the early advantage. Greenville recorded five shots in the opening frame but could not get one by Savannah Goaltender Michael Bullion.
In the second, the Swamp Rabbits attacked the Ghost Pirate net with 15 shots and broke up the shutout as Ben Freeman scored in his second straight game at 13:42. Greenville rode the momentum, netting another goal at 17:39 off the stick of Evan Wardley. The goal was Wardley's first in a Swamp Rabbit sweater. Before a blink of an eye, Savannah forward Max Kaufman lasered a shot into the Greenville net at 17:50 tying the contest.
In the third, the Ghost Pirates would grab their second lead of the night at 1:13, as Logan Drevitch scored his 12th of the season. At 8:10, All-Star Alex Ierullo found Josh McKechney to tie the game. Savannah attacked Trevin Kozlowski In the final minutes, and scored the go-ahead goal at 18:39 from defenseman Connor Corcoran. Daniel D'Amato finished Greenville off with the empty-net goal at 19:32, giving Savannah their third straight win against the Rabbits in the season series.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits stay put in the third-place spot in the South Division standings with five games to play. Greenville's magic number is still set at three following the Atlanta win over Florida on Sunday afternoon.
The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, April 6th, for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays.
Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 2, 2023
- Everblades Fall to Atlanta, Can Clinch Playoff Spot Wednesday at Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Drop "three-In-Three" Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Late Rally Lifts Cyclones, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - April 2 - ECHL
- Third and Deciding Game Goes this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Close out Home Stand on Battle of the Badges Game - Reading Royals
- Joslings Scores Twice in Third to Secure Win; Blades Close in on Playoff Berth - Florida Everblades
- McKay Scores Twice in Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Complete Weekend Sweep with 5-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rapid City Falls in OT to Allen, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Sweep Rapid City with Another Overtime Win - Allen Americans
- Top Line Leads Cyclones Back into Win Column - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Capture Brabham Cup for Second Time in Franchise History - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Drop "three-In-Three" Finale
- Swamp Rabbits Sunk in Third Period by Ghost Pirates
- Rabbits Salvage a Point Against Defending Champs
- Rabbits Erase 3-0 Deficit, Move into First Place with 5-4 Shootout Win over Toledo
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Walleye (5:15pm)