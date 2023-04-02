Swamp Rabbits Drop "three-In-Three" Finale

Savannah, GA - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits attempt at revenge on Sunday afternoon fell short, as they dropped their third straight game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates at the Enmarket Arena.

The game started with Savannah rookie Noah Carroll netting his first career professional goal just 3:35 into the first period to give the Ghost Pirates the early advantage. Greenville recorded five shots in the opening frame but could not get one by Savannah Goaltender Michael Bullion.

In the second, the Swamp Rabbits attacked the Ghost Pirate net with 15 shots and broke up the shutout as Ben Freeman scored in his second straight game at 13:42. Greenville rode the momentum, netting another goal at 17:39 off the stick of Evan Wardley. The goal was Wardley's first in a Swamp Rabbit sweater. Before a blink of an eye, Savannah forward Max Kaufman lasered a shot into the Greenville net at 17:50 tying the contest.

In the third, the Ghost Pirates would grab their second lead of the night at 1:13, as Logan Drevitch scored his 12th of the season. At 8:10, All-Star Alex Ierullo found Josh McKechney to tie the game. Savannah attacked Trevin Kozlowski In the final minutes, and scored the go-ahead goal at 18:39 from defenseman Connor Corcoran. Daniel D'Amato finished Greenville off with the empty-net goal at 19:32, giving Savannah their third straight win against the Rabbits in the season series.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits stay put in the third-place spot in the South Division standings with five games to play. Greenville's magic number is still set at three following the Atlanta win over Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday, April 6th, for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with their in-state rivals, the South Carolina Stingrays.

