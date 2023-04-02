McKay Scores Twice in Loss to Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita closed a six-game road trip on Saturday night, losing to Utah by a 5-3 final at the Maverik Center.

The Thunder led by a pair on two separate occasions, but the Grizzlies scored four-unanswered down the stretch to earn the three-game sweep.

Chris McKay had a pair of goals to lead the way for Wichita. Dominic Dockery tallied his second of the season while six others collected points.

Dockery put the Thunder on the board at 6:28 of the first period. Connor Walters found him across the circles and he beat Trent Miner to make it 1-0.

McKay tallied his first of the night at 11:05. He pounced on a rebound near the crease and made it 2-0.

Aaron Thow cut the lead to one at 12:57. He took a pass near the right circle and beat Roman Basran over the blocker for his seventh of the year.

McKay re-gained a two-goal advantage at 18:52. Wichita won a faceoff on a power play and he hammered a one-timer from the left point past Miner for his second of the night.

In the second, Utah scored three times in less than three minutes to take the lead. Jordan Martel fired a one-timer past Basran at 11:32 to cut the lead to 3-2.

At 12:20, Thow found a loose puck near the crease and beat Basran to tie the game at three.

Dylan Fitze gave the Grizzlies the lead for good at 14:02. Cameron Wright won a board-battle behind the Thunder net, found Fitze in front and he recorded his 16th of the season.

Wright tacked on an insurance goal at 15:20 of the third period as he beat Basran with a wrist shot from the left circle for his 24th of the season to make it 5-3.

Wichita went 1-for-3 on the power play. Utah was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

McKay tallied his first multi-goal game of his career. Walters has assists in back-to-back games. Dickman added an assist, giving him points in three-straight (3g, 1a). Cole Larkin collected his first point as a pro with an assist on Dockery's goal.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. to host the Tulsa Oilers.

