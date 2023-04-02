Rapid City Falls in OT to Allen, 4-3

April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Jon Martin scored twice and Matt Marcinew had two assists but the Rapid City Rush were edged out in overtime by the Allen Americans by a score of 4-3 on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rush started the scoring in the first period with a power play tally. Rory Kerins intercepted a clearing attempt and launched a wrist shot from the boards on the left wing. It was deflected by Martin in front of the net and the puck fluttered past Chase Perry, giving Rapid City a 1-0 lead.

Allen tied it up early in the second period with a power play strike of its own. After Adam Carlson went full splits to make a save, the rebound found Colton Hargrove at the top of the crease. He shot the puck through Carlson's legs and the game was even at one.

But less that a minute later the Rush regained the lead. Carter Robertson blocked a shot in the defensive zone and Rory Kerins charged through center with a two-on-one break. Kerins loaded up a snap shot and beat Perry on the glove side to make it 2-1.

Rapid City extended that lead in the third with Martin's second goal. Brett Gravelle took a puck at the right wing boards and kicked it loose to Martin who toe-dragged his way into the attacking zone. Martin fired a wrist shot that sailed in high on the blocker side, pushing the score to 3-1.

But Allen would fight back with two goals in the third. First, Hargrove was teed up for a one-timer on the power play that he cranked home from the top of the left circle. Then Jack Combs snuck a shot through Carlson to tie the game at three and ultimately force overtime.

In overtime, the Americans charged into the attacking zone and Grant Hebert put a shot on net that Carlson stopped. The Rush were unable to clear the puck out though and it eventually found Combs in the slot. He flipped a backhanded shot that beat Carlson on the blocker side, giving Allen a 4-3 win.

The Rush earned a point in the overtime loss and moved to 30-33-3-0 while the Americans improved to 33-30-1-1 with their win. Rapid City will now head on the road for three games next week. It begins on Tuesday against the Kansas City Mavericks and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT at Cable Dahmer Arena.

