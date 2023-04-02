ECHL Transactions - April 2

April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 2, 2023:

Adirondack:

Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Aidan Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG

Delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Belleville

Fort Wayne:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve

Add Miroslav Mucha, F activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Fedor Gordeev, D assigned by Providence

Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Reading:

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Delete Evan Barratt, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Joe Vrbetic, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Francis, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Utah:

Add Kyle Mayhew, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Luke Martin, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Luke Martin, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F activated from reserve

Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve

Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve

