ECHL Transactions - April 2
April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 2, 2023:
Adirondack:
Delete Isaac Poulter, G recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Aidan Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Taylor, G added as EBUG
Delete Mark Sinclair, G loaned to Belleville
Fort Wayne:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve
Add Miroslav Mucha, F activated from reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Fedor Gordeev, D assigned by Providence
Delete Marc-Olivier Duquette, D placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Reading:
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Delete Evan Barratt, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Joe Vrbetic, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Francis, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Vrbetic, G placed on reserve
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Utah:
Add Kyle Mayhew, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Luke Martin, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Luke Martin, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F activated from reserve
Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F activated from reserve
Delete Wyllum Deveaux, F placed on reserve
Delete Davis Bunz, D placed on reserve
