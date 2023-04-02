Royals Close out Home Stand on Battle of the Badges Game

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (38-23-5-0) proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close out a four-game home stand with a three-game series finale against the Trois-Rivières Lions (26-37-3-0) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features a Battle of the Badges promotional game with a post-game scrimmage between Reading and Harrisburg First Responders! Be one of the first 1,000 fans to enter the arena for a Royals' trading cards giveaway as well as see the debut of specialty Battle of the Badges themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Battle of the Badges replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in an online auction available on Handbid until Sunday, April 3 at 9 PM. Click here to bid on special game worn Battle of the Badges jerseys by your favorite Royals!

First responders can order discounted tickets available here!

Additional ticket and concession deals are all apart of the Dollar Savor Sundays. The ticket deal includes $1 kids tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket available at Santander Arena's box office only. For concessions, hot dogs, popcorn and chips are $1 dollar at select locations around the concourse.

Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 38-23-5-0 record after falling to Trois-Rivières in their previous game on Saturday, April 1, 3-1, at Santander Arena. Shane Sellar scored the lone goal of the game for the Royals while Matt Vernon (0-1-0) suffered the loss in his professional debut with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

The Royals are 11-6-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with points in six of their last nine meetings at Santander Arena. Prior to the series opener, the Royals fell to the Lions in their previous meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Royals took the first two games of the four-game series against the Lions with a 7-5 victory on Friday, March 3 and 5-1 win on Saturday, March 4. Prior to the series, Reading defeated the Lions, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. The Royals swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W).

The Royals have outscored the Lions in goals with 33 goals scored to Trois-Rivières' 24 this season. The Royals have won five of their last eight meetings with Trois-Rivières while the Lions have taken three of the last four.

Reading (81 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team overall to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals hold second place in the North Division with a four-point lead over the Maine Mariners (77 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 45-20-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 37-25-2-1 record and wins in five of their last six games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 33-31-3-0 record while Adirondack (29-26-9-2) holds a fourteen-point lead over Trois-Rivières (25-76-3-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 19 wins in 67 games (19-43-2-3).

Trois-Rivières entered the series on a three-game point streak (2-0-1) after defeating the Worcester Railers in their previous game on Wednesday, March 29 in overtime, 5-4. The Lions have earned a point in five of their last seven games (4-2-1) and has dropped seven of their last ten games on the road. Forward Brett Stapley leads the Lions in assists (38) and points (48) while forward Anthony Beauregard leads the club in goals with 23.

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in their series opener against Trois-Rivières:

Milestones:

Goalie Matt Vernon made his professional debut

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 9th in the league in points (69)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (274)

Forward Max Newton is third among rookies in goals (30) and is fourth in points (65)

Newton is third among rookies in shots on goal (204)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in major penalties (9) and is fourth in penalty minutes (144)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 10th among defensemen in points (40)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 7th among defensemen in points (43)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

