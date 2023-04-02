Berg Comes up Big in Cyclones 4-3 Win over Nailers

Cincinnati, OH - Two goals from Adam Berg - including the game winner - allowed the 'Clones to rally from a third period deficit, topping the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon by a 4-3 final at Heritage Bank Center.

Cincinnati ranks atop the Central Division with 99 points and a 45-13-6-3 record. With a six-point lead on Toledo, the Cyclones can become Central Division Champions with a win against the Walleye when the two teams face each other Friday evening.

"It's not always going to be pretty," Berg, who recorded two goals for the first time as a pro, said postgame. "We ended up finding a way to get it done today and we got the two points."

Today's matinee affair began in similar fashion to Saturday's, as Cincy struck in the opening minute. After running the puck down in the near corner, Zack Andrusiak slid it along the wall to Justin Vaive, who shoved it toward Zach Berzolla (6) near the blue line. The 24-year-old defenseman then reared back and rocketed a shot past the shoulder of Wheeling goalie Brad Barone into the upper left corner of the net, putting the Cyclones on the board just 23 seconds after dropping the puck.

The Nailers, fresh off their final game in playoff contention, responded in quick fashion at the 7:53 mark. It took three passes for Wheeling to go the length of the ice, where former Cyclone Geno Esteves promptly scored to even things up.

Berg's first foray into the back of the net sent Cincinnati into first intermission with a one-goal advantage. He gathered the puck on the goal line and carried it out to the right ring before slinging it on net. Barone made the initial save, but the rebound deflected off the skate of fellow Nailer Louie Roehl and in to push the 'Clones ahead with 2:49 to go in the opening period.

The lone goal in the second frame came courtesy of Cedric Desruisseaux. Following a flurry of shots, he found himself alone on the left dot and connected for a wrist shot that got past Beck Warm. His team-leading 29th goal was Wheeling's first conversion on the Power Play in seven games, ending an 0-for-27 skid in that department.

Nearing the halfway point of period three, Wheeling earned its first lead gained all weekend when Tanner Laderoute punched in his first professional goal off the rebound from a Brooklyn Kalmikov attempt. With the Cincinnati offense stagnant - 14 total shots with 12:35 remaining in regulation - things felt bleak.

The feeling didn't last long. Shortly after the Wheeling goal, the Cyclone bench was rejuvenated after a scrum involving Brandon Yeamans, Sean Allen, and a pair of Wheeling players. That boost provided the necessary juice for the game's remaining time. Cincy began pelting Barone with shots, who was unable to handle the barrage. Andrusiak (29) got behind him as a Louie Caporusso try leaked past, and knotted things at three with a quick flick of the wrist less than three minutes after Wheeling had taken a lead.

Berg (4) then provided the heroics. 23 seconds after his team's Power Play came to an end, he crashed the crease and powered home a pass from Lee Lapid, thrusting the Cyclones in front for the final margin.

"Today was just one of those days you feel good," Berg added. "Puck feels good on your stick all the way from warmups throughout the entire game... I was fortunate."

Cincinnati returns to action with a road matchup versus the Toledo Walleye on Friday night to kick off their final three-in-three of the season. The Cyclones then return to Heritage Bank Center for their final regular season home game on Saturday night against Kalamazoo, and make the two hour trek to Indianapolis to battle the Indy Fuel on Easter Sunday.

