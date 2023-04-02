Harmon, Sylvester Help Gladiators Shut Out Everblades

DULUTH, Ga. Tyler Harmon made 37-saves to secure his first professional shutout and Cody Sylvester scored three goals, recording a hat trick as the Atlanta Gladiators (34-27-6-1) defeated the Florida Everblades (36-22-4-4) by a score of 4-0 Sunday afternoon in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 3 goals - Hat Trick

Second Star: Tyler Harmon (ATL) - 37 Save shutout

Third Star: Sang-Hoon Shin (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

The Gladiators stormed out of the gate and opened the scoring just 49-seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead (00:49). Mike Pelech shoveled a pass to Cody Sylvester and Sylvester wired home his 34th goal of the season.

Atlanta made it a 2-0 lead late in the middle frame as the club took a two-goal lead into the second intermission (18:56). Sang-Hoon Shin finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Mike Pelech and Cody Sylvester for his 28th goal of the year.

The Gladiators scored midway through the third period to extend their lead to 3-0 (10:45). Sang-Hoon Shin dropped the puck to a trailing Cody Sylvester who fired home his second goal of the night.

Atlanta retained their three-goal lead for most of the third period, forcing Florida to pull their goaltender late, and the Gladiators made them pay.

Cody Sylvester intercepted an Everblades' pass in his defensive zone and fired the puck 200-feet into Florida's empty net to complete the hat-trick with his 36th goal of the year.

Tyler Harmon stopped all 37 shots he faced in the shutout victory, while Cam Johnson made 31 saves in the loss for Florida.

