K-Wings Power Play Explodes, Down Fuel in OT
April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (27-35-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, outlasted the Indy Fuel (39-23-5-0) in overtime, utilizing strong special teams play to pick up the 3-2 OT victory Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Robert Calisti (11) scored his first goal in a K-Wings uniform with the overtime winner, blasting a one-timer from between the circles on a power play that was carried over from regulation. Ben Copeland (2) set up Calisti's game-winner from the left circle, with Justin Murray (28) earning the secondary assist.
The K-Wings scored all three of their goals in the contest on the power play and went 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
Indy opened the scoring, while skating 4-on-4 at the 12:10 mark of the first, and maintained the 1-0 lead through the end of the period.
But Kalamazoo struck back in the second, as Ben Copeland (4) took the puck around the world in the offensive zone before sending a wrist shot into the top-left corner for a goal at the 14:25 mark. Copeland's power play tally was assisted by Murray (27) and Luke Morgan (17).
Less than two minutes later, on the power play once again, Aidan Spellacy (1) scored his first professional goal to put the K-Wings in front. On the play, Calisti (16) sent the puck from the left circle to Kobe Roth (15) at the right point, with Roth then skating down and sending a centering pass to Spellacy to one-time bury it from the bottom of the slot.
The Fuel wouldn't go quietly, scoring a power play goal at the 8:47 mark to tie the game and hanging on for dear life defensively to the end, as Kalamazoo made a strong push late in regulation, to force overtime.
Hunter Vorva (11-9-1-0) made his first start in 30 days and didn't miss a beat, making 27 saves on 29 shots faced in the victory.
The K-Wings head to Fort Wayne to face the Komets (32-27-4-3) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EDT at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 2, 2023
- Harmon, Sylvester Help Gladiators Shut Out Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Berg Comes up Big in Cyclones 4-3 Win over Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Power Play Explodes, Down Fuel in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Collect Point in Overtime Loss to K-Zoo - Indy Fuel
- Daschke Acquires First Pro Goal in Home Loss for Toledo - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Clinch Playoff Berth with Weekend Sweep - South Carolina Stingrays
- Harmon, Sylvester help Gladiators shutout Everblades - Atlanta Gladiators
- Mariners Clinch Playoff Berth with Huge Third Period - Maine Mariners
- Everblades Fall to Atlanta, Can Clinch Playoff Spot Wednesday at Hertz Arena - Florida Everblades
- Swamp Rabbits Drop "three-In-Three" Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Late Rally Lifts Cyclones, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- ECHL Transactions - April 2 - ECHL
- Third and Deciding Game Goes this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Close out Home Stand on Battle of the Badges Game - Reading Royals
- Joslings Scores Twice in Third to Secure Win; Blades Close in on Playoff Berth - Florida Everblades
- McKay Scores Twice in Loss to Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Complete Weekend Sweep with 5-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rapid City Falls in OT to Allen, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Sweep Rapid City with Another Overtime Win - Allen Americans
- Top Line Leads Cyclones Back into Win Column - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Capture Brabham Cup for Second Time in Franchise History - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.