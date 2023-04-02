Americans Sweep Rapid City with Another Overtime Win

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), wrapped up a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night, sweeping the weekend, with a 4-3 overtime win at The Monument Ice Center in South Dakota.

The Americans spent much of the first period on the penalty kill. Rapid City had six minutes of power play time in the frame with four minutes coming on a high-sticking call. The Rush scored once on the power play in the opening frame as Jon Martin connected for his 10th of the season on the man advantage. Rapid City outshot the Americans 19-9 in the opening frame.

The Americans tied the game just two minutes and three seconds into the second period on Colton Hargrove's 36th of the season, his 16th power play goal of the year. The Rush answered 41-seconds later to regain the lead. Rapid City led the contest 2-1 after two periods of action.

The Rush grabbed their biggest lead of the night, two goals, when Jon Martin scored his second of the night at 4:26 of the final period. Allen answered three and a half minutes later when Colton Hargrove scored his second power play goal of the night to make it 3-2 Americans. Less than two minutes later, Jack Combs scored his first of the night from Colton Hargrove to make it a 3-3 tie. Regulation would end that way, sending the game to overtime for a second night in a row.

The Americans made quick work of it in OT. Grant Hebert brought the puck into the Rapid City zone and took it to the net. He was denied but the puck ended up on the stick of Jack Combs, who moved into the slot and put a backhander past Adam Carlson for the game winner. The Americans swept the three-game series winning five straight games against Rapid City to win the season series.

The Americans started the game with just 14 skaters, but finished with 13 after the injury to Mikael Robidoux.

The Americans return home next week for three games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates starting on Wednesday night.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "This was one of the best wins I've ever been a part of. We never quit. We played shorthanded and worked hard to get the job done. Good teams find ways to win during adversity and we did just that."

Jack Combs: "Credit to all the guys for their hard work tonight. It took a team effort to get the win. Both Peressini (Luke) and Perry (Chase) were solid in the series. This is great momentum going forward."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Hargrove

2. RC - J. Martin

3. ALN - C. Perry

