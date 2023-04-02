Grizzlies Complete Weekend Sweep with 5-3 Victory

April 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 on Saturday night as Aaron Thow had 2 goals and Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 3 game sweep at Maverik Center. Utah won all 5 meetings this season with Wichita this season.

The first period was more sour than sweet for the Grizzlies, as Wichita's Dominic Dockery scored 6:28 seconds into the contest. Chris Mckay made it 2-0 Thunder as he found the back of the net at 11:05. Grizzlies defenseman Aaron Thow got one past Wichta goaltender Roman Basran 12:57 in. Wichita was able to slap in a power play goal before the period ended, Chris Mckay got his second of the night, making the score 3-1 Thunder after 1 period.

The Grizzlies dominated the second period, scoring 3 unanswered goals. 11 minutes and 38 seconds in Jordan "The Rooster" Martel put one in the coop, Tyler Penner and Brycen Martin were awarded the assists. Less than a minute later at 12:20 Aaron Thow got his second of the night with Keaton Jameson and Kyle Pouncy earning the assists. The final goal of the second frame was scored by Dylan Fitze with the lone assist by Cameron Wright 14:02 in. The Grizzlies led the Thunder 4-3 at the end of the second.

Cameron Wright was the only player to light the lamp in the 3rd period as he scored 15:20 in, securing the Grizzlies tenth straight win over Wichita 5-3.

Trent Miner got the win in net as he saved 29 of 32. Thunder goaltender Roman Basran saved 29 of 34 in the loss.

The Grizzlies embark on a 3 game series against the Idaho Steelheads beginning on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm.

Three Stars of the game:

1 Aaron Thow- UTA (2 goals)

2. Jordan Martel- UTA (1 goal,1 assist)

3. Cameron Wright -UTA (1 goal, 2 assists)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.