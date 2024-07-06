Thiago Almada to Botafogo: BEST Goals in MLS!

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United have transferred midfielder Thiago Almada to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo for an MLS-record fee. Almada, a 2022 FIFA World Cup champion with Argentina, joined Atlanta in February 2022 for a reported MLS-record $16 million fee from boyhood side Vélez Sarsfield.

Now, he exits for a sum exceeding two previous benchmark deals: when Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich from Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2018 and when Miguel Almirón joined Newcastle United from Atlanta in 2019.

Almada was electric during his Atlanta United career, tallying 23 goals and 33 assists in 77 regular-season matches.

