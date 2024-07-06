Philadelphia Union Draw New York Red Bulls, 0-0

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park to face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, resulting in a 0-0 draw. The first and second half were scoreless with chances coming from both sides. Despite registering 15 shots, the Union could not find the back of the net. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick logged five saves to secure a point at home, and his first clean sheet of his MLS career.

The Union travel to BMO Field to face Toronto FC on Saturday, July 13 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 0 - New York Red Bulls 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Saturday, July 6, 2024

