Philadelphia Union Draw New York Red Bulls, 0-0
July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union returned to Subaru Park to face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night, resulting in a 0-0 draw. The first and second half were scoreless with chances coming from both sides. Despite registering 15 shots, the Union could not find the back of the net. Homegrown goalkeeper Andrew Rick logged five saves to secure a point at home, and his first clean sheet of his MLS career.
The Union travel to BMO Field to face Toronto FC on Saturday, July 13 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union 0 - New York Red Bulls 0
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, July 6, 2024
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2024
- CF Montréal Draws Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-1 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Takes Downt Inter Miami CF, 6-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road to FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road to FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- Philadelphia Union Draw New York Red Bulls, 0-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Make a Statement in Dominant 6-1 Win Over Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- New York Red Bulls Place Emil Forsberg on Injured List - New York Red Bulls
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Travels to Face Houston on Sunday, July 7, at Shell Energy Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Eyeing Six-Point Week with Upcoming Home Contest against St. Louis CITY - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Sign Cimermancic and Edwards to MLS Short-Term Agreements - Toronto FC
- Nashville SC Heads to the West Coast to Face off against the Portland Timbers - Nashville SC
- Atlanta United Transfers Thiago Almada for MLS-Record Transfer Fee to Eagle Football - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union Stories
- Philadelphia Union Draw New York Red Bulls, 0-0
- Chicago Fire FC Edge Philadelphia Union, 4-3
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster Ahead of Match against Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Duo Named to 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate