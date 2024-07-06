New York Red Bulls Place Emil Forsberg on Injured List

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HARRISON, N.J. -The New York Red Bulls have placed Emil Forsberg on the Injured List with a lower leg injury.

Forsberg is expected to miss a minimum of 4 weeks.

According to MLS rules, an injured player placed on the Injured List will remain unavailable for a minimum of six games, including Leagues Cup matches.

