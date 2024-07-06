Nashville SC Heads to the West Coast to Face off against the Portland Timbers

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Key Storylines

1. New head coach - Nashville SC announced on Wednesday that USMNT assistant coach B.J. Callaghan has signed on as the Club's second head coach in Club history. He'll join the squad on July 22 and make his managerial debut with the Boys in Gold on July 31st in Leagues Cup against Liga MX side Mazatlán.

2. Matchup history - Nashville SC hasn't faced off against the Timbers since the 2022 MLS season when the Boys in Gold competed in the Western Conference. That match resulted in a 1-1 draw. The only other meeting was on March 8, 2020, which the Timbers won 1-0.

3. Two milestones - Boy in Gold Joey Skinner made his Nashville SC debut against the Crew on Wednesday night, subbing in for Tyler Boyd in the 87th minute, while forward Forster Ajago made his first MLS start for Nashville SC.

Opposition Player to Watch

Antony Santos - Antony scored first in the Timbers' most recent match against FC Dallas. The 22-year-old Brazilian winger was acquired last August and has seven goal involvements this season.

Nashville SC vs. Portland Timbers

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 25

Sunday, July 7 | 9:30 p.m. CT

Providence Park | Portland, OR

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

