Rapids Eyeing Six-Point Week with Upcoming Home Contest against St. Louis CITY

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids (10-8-4, 34 pts.) will face off against St. Louis CITY SC for the second time this season on Sunday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT (Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

Both sides will be facing their third of three matches in an eight-day span with St. Louis on an additional day of rest having played their second match of the week on Wednesday night. The Rapids currently sit fourth in the Western Conference, while St. Louis is ranked below the playoff line in 12th place.

Sunday's match will see the two sides meet for the second time this season, two weeks after their first meeting at CITYPARK. The midweek match saw Colorado dominate St. Louis in a 3-0 result, bringing the two clubs' all-time record to an even 1-1-1. A Djordje Mihailovic hat trick highlighted the match and marked the first three-goal performance of his professional career. In addition, goalkeeper Zack Steffen recorded his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The Rapids put up another three-point performance on Thursday night against Sporting Kansas City during the club's 28th annual 4thFEST. Homegrown midfielder Oliver Larraz netted his first MLS goal off a header courtesy of a freekick from Mihailovic. Mihailovic sealed the night with a kick from the spot, ending the game in a 2-1 victory.

Mihailovic's assist and goal marked his 17th and 18 goal contributions (10g, 9a) of the season and his fourth match of the season with at least two goal contributions in the same match.

St. Louis enters the match on the heels of a 2-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes at CITYPARK. Eduard Löwen and Hosei Kijima were the goal scorers on the night while Roman Bürki put up his eighth clean sheet in 2024.

Ahead of their visit to Colorado, St. Louis CITY SC has undergone recent changes in their coaching staff with the departure of head coach Bradley Carnell. Technical director John Hackworth will manage the team on an interim basis. Additionally, they have announced an addition to their roster with the signing of DP midfielder Marcel Hartel.

As St. Louis prepares to travel to Colorado, the team is still searching for its first road win of the season. The club is 4-3-5 at home in 2024, however, they have struggled to find a rhythm away from CITYPARK. The team's road record stands at 0-4-5, meanwhile, Colorado has defended their fortress at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park with a winning 6-2-2 record. The Rapids remain unbeaten against St. Louis at home, battling to a 1-1 draw during the 2023 season.

On the opposing end will be a familiar face in Anthony Markanich. The defender was selected 26th overall by the Rapids in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Northern Illinois University, making 17 appearances across all competitions for the Rapids during his two seasons with the club.

