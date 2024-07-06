Forward Marcos Dias Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







SEATTLE - The New England Revolution have signed Revolution II forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection for tonight's Major League Soccer match between the Revolution and Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field. Tonight's 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies will have the local radio call on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), while Portuguese commentary is available on 1260 AM Nossa Radio.

Dias, a 22-year-old attacker from Formoso do Araguaia in northern Brazil, is Revolution II's co-leading scorer on the year with five goals and five assists in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign, his third with the club. For his New England career, Dias has totaled 58 appearances and 49 starts, with a program-record 20 goals plus nine assists across more than 4,000 minutes with the second team.

This marks the first time Dias has earned a call-up to the first team roster on a Short-Term Agreement. Per 2024 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II forward Marcos Dias to a Short-Term Agreement on July 6, 2024.

#39 MARCOS DIAS

Pronunciation: MAAR-kows DEE-ahs

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 168

Hometown: Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil

Date of Birth: 11/30/2001 (22)

How Acquired: Signed by Revolution II to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract on Feb. 4, 2022.

