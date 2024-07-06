FC Cincinnati Takes Downt Inter Miami CF, 6-1

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati cruised past Inter Miami CF, 6-1, Saturday night and overtook Miami for the top spot in the Supporters' Shield standings. FCC (15-4-3, 48 points) have now won three matches over an eight-day stretch for the second time this season. With the win, FC Cincinnati snap Inter Miami CF's (14-4-5, 47 points) four-game win streak.

Yuya Kubo opened the scoring in the 10th minute and the Orange and Blue never looked back. While Miami quickly equalized in the 21st minute, FC Cincinnati scored three more first-half goals to head into the break with a 4-1 lead.

Two second half goals from Yuya Kubo and Gerardo Valenzuela, his first career MLS goal, tied an FCC record for the most goals scored in a single match (San Jose Earthquakes, Sept. 10, 2022).

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Yuya Kubo, GOAL - 10' (1-0) - FCC set the tone for the match in the first 10 minutes. Yamil Asad's quick pass down the far sideline allowed Luca Orellano to trap and turn the ball past the defense from midfield into the 18-yard box. He centered the ball for Yuya Kubo, who buried the ball to the right of a diving Drake Callender.

MIA: Sergii Kryvtsov, GOAL - 21' (1-1) - Julian Gressel's corner kick found its way into the middle of the box for Sergii Kryvtsov to head into the back of the net.

CIN: Luciano Acosta, GOAL - 36' (2-1) - In the attacking third, Obinna Nwobodo made a quick pass to Luciano Acosta. The reigning MLS MVP dribbled right, before moving back left, creating enough space to fire off a shot. The goal was Acosta's 50th across all competitions for FC Cincinnati.

CIN: Pavel Bucha, GOAL - 38' (3-1) - An Acosta corner, directed towards the top right corner of the 18-yard box found the right foot of Pavel Bucha. Bucha hit a volley which floated through a crowded box and past Drake Callender at the far post.

CIN: Yamil Asad, GOAL - 45'+4' (4-1) - After controlling a pass from Acosta, Asad looked for space past Callender, who came to challenge the wing back inside the box. Asad evaded Miami's keeper and curled one into the back of the net.

CIN: Yuya Kubo, GOAL - 57' (5-1) - A pass from Alvas Powell from midfield guided Orellano into the right side of the box. Orellano's footwork brought him past two Miami defenders as he approached the backline and threaded a pass back to Kubo. Kubo's left foot found the back of the net for his second multi-goal game of the season.

CIN: Gerado Valenzuela, GOAL - 72' (6-1) - An attack started by Bucha led to passes from Acosta and Asad that pushed the attack into the box. Asad passed the ball to an unmarked Gerardo Valenzuela who slipped the ball between the legs of Callender.

Up next for the Orange and Blue is a match next Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET at TQL Stadium against Charlotte FC. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (513) 977-5425 (KICK).

GAME NOTES

- With six goals against Miami, The Orange and Blue tied the club's all-time record for goals in a match, the only other instance happening on September 10, 2022, against San Jose.

- FC Cincinnati became the second team in MLS history (2018 Seattle Sounders) to win 12 games in a 14-match stretch.

- With a goal in the 36th minute, Luciano Acosta became the first player in FC Cincinnati history to score 50 goals across all competitions.

- Before Wednesday, FC Cincinnati had never scored in the 10th minute ... Now, FCC have scored in back-to-back games at the 10-minute mark (Kevin Kelsy on Wednesday at D.C. United, Yuya Kubo tonight vs Inter Miami CF).

- FC Cincinnati matched the club record for the most first-half goals in a match at four (October 9, 2022, at D.C. United).

- With a goal in the 72nd minute, Gerardo Valenzuela scored his first career MLS goal.

- Saturday's match at TQL Stadium was the second match in the last 10 seasons that featured the top-two teams in the Supporters' Shield standings at least 21 games into the season.

- FC Cincinnati moved to 16-3-5 since 2022 when playing a game just three days following another, across all competitions.

- With two assists in the first half, Luciano Acosta (50 assists) moved ahead of Marco Etcheverry for third-most assists in a three-year span in MLS history.

- FC Cincinnati moved atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings for the first time since the completion of Matchday 7 and the 1-1 draw at Charlotte FC.

- For the second time this season, Yuya Kubo scored multiple goals in a match with a brace on Saturday.

- FCC moved to 4-4-2 all-time against Inter Miami CF, with six-straight games without a loss.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF

Date: July 6, 2024

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium

Attendance: 25,513

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 4-2-6

MIA: 1-0-1

CIN - Yuya Kubo (Orellano) 10', Luciano Acosta (Nwobodo) 36', Pavel Bucha (Acosta) 38', Yamil Asad (Acosta) 45' +4', Kubo (Orellano, Yedlin) 57', Gerado Valenzuela (Asad, Acosta) 72'

MIA - Sergii Kryvtsov (Gressel) 21'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Alvas Powell (Sergio Santos 56'), Miles Robinson, Yamil Asad (Kipp Keller 75'), Ian Murphy, DeAndre Yedlin, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta (C), Pavel Bucha (Kevin Kelsy 75'), Luca Orellano (Gerardo Valenzuela 66'), Yuya Kubo (Bret Halsey 66')

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, Aaron Boupendza, Corey Baird, Isaiah Foster

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

MIA: Drake Callender (C), Sergii Kryvtsov, Franco Negri, Federico Redondo (Noah Allen 66'), Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel, Benjamin Cremaschi (Ian Fray 79'), Marcelo Weigandt, Leo Campana, Robert Taylor (David Ruiz 66'), Yannick Bright

Substitutes not used: Tomas Aviles, CJ Dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Lawson Sunderland, Shanyder Borgelin, Leo Afonso

Head Coach: Gerardo Martino

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/MIA

Shots: 15 / 9

Shots on Goal: 10 / 5

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 7/ 5

Fouls: 13 / 14

Offside: 2 / 0

Possession: 51.5 / 48.5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (Yellow Card) 55'

MIA - Benjamin Cremaschi (Yellow Card) 53'

MIA - Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card) 57'

MIA - Sergii Kryvtsov (Yellow Card) 61'

MIA - Sergio Busquets (Yellow Card) 62'

MIA - Sergio Busquets (Red Card) 62'

CIN - Sergio Santos (Yellow Card) 90'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Chris Penso

Ast. Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Alyssa Nichols

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.