Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United heads back west this weekend to face LA Galaxy in a Southern California Sunday showdown.

Minnesota enters Sunday's contest looking for a positive result of any kind, as the team continues to ride a current losing streak, which was extended on Wednesday night at home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Loons winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the lone goal on the night for the home side, his sixth tally of the 2024 regular season.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy come into Sunday having lost a tight match to rival LAFC at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday. That loss notably broke the Galaxy's four-game win streak. Dejan Joveljic and Gabriel Pec continue to lead LA in scoring and pose a serious threat to the Loons' defense.

MNUFC is unbeaten across the past two regular-season meetings against LA Galaxy, including a home finale in 2023 where Loons striker Teemu Pukki scored an impressive four goals at Allianz Field. With his potential return back to the field after an injury setback in June, a Pukki presence could very well ignite a spark and continue positive results against the Galaxy side. Will Sunday be a turnaround moment for Minnesota, or will the Galaxy quickly rebound from their disappointing derby loss?

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Hugo Bacharach - Knee (Out)

Clint Irwin - Leg (Out)

Tani Oluwaseyi - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - Not Due to Injury (Out)

Wil Trapp - Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LA GALAXY

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

07.07.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 22

9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 8-8-5 (29 pts. | 4-5-1 on the road)

LA: 11-4-7 (40 pts. | 6-1-3 at home)

