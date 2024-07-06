CF Montréal Draws Vancouver Whitecaps, 1-1

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - In a tenth consecutive sold-out match this season, CF Montréal overcame a one-goal deficit to draw 1-1 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Stade Saputo.

After a first half in which Whitecaps FC took the lead courtesy of top scorer Brian White (29'), the Montrealers came back in the second half to level the score through Uruguayan Matías Cóccaro (79'), who scored his first goal at Stade Saputo, following an assist from defender Ruan.

CF Montréal will host Atlanta United in its next match on Saturday, July 13 at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

MATCH NOTES:

-This tenth consecutive sold-out match equals the Club record for sell-outs in a season set in 2016.

-Cóccaro's equalizing goal was his fourth this season. It was also the ninth goal scored by a substitute, setting a new Club record in MLS.

-CF Montréal have now gone six games unbeaten at home. The team is one match away from equalling the Club record set in 2012 (and reached again in 2013 and 2021).

Postgame comments from head coach Laurent Courtois, George Campbell and Fernando Álavarez are available here.

LAURENT COURTOIS

"There was a lack of intention to create more chaos. You can't always try to be perfect. There are times when we stop playing or give up careless goals. There are times when the halves don't resemble each other. But I'm still hopeful that it will work out and that we'll start each half the same way, or at least find a way to preserve the tie at half-time in any case. Martínez is not receiving the space he wants at the moment. He knows very well when and how to move. I'm hopeful that the guys will be able to connect for two halves in the future."

GEORGE CAMPBELL

"We needed to be closer when we pressed and I had to stay wider. That was the game plan to stick to Picault and allow Lappalainen to play more centrally. We need to press better as a collective. The coach gives me the license to go forward. Sometimes it is tactical and sometimes it is just reading the game as it plays out. Lassi is a good player and he's coming back from injury. He has to gain his fitness and Ruan has a lot to offer too. I like playing with both. As a group, we need to be on top of the other team right away and not wait until halftime. We need to have a little more fire in us from the start and can look to improve that way."

FERNANDO ÁLVAREZ

"I try to remain focused every game. It is the best thing I can do to help the team. My first job is to defend. We need to fight more and be stronger at home. From there, we need to keep pushing, remain focused and score the chances we create. Tonight, the best thing was our desire. But we have to start winning. We played better than the opponent but that isn't enough. We need to talk less and work more. Today I was a right centreback. But I will play whatever the coach trusts me to do. We are trying to build our confidence up. We need to be sharp in every moment in a game. The fans want us to score a lot but we need to be smart and at a minimum be focused for all 90 minutes."

