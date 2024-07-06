LAFC Travels to Face Houston on Sunday, July 7, at Shell Energy Stadium
July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to face the Houston Dynamo, on Sunday, July 7, at Shell Energy Stadium. The match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).
LAFC is in first place in the Western Conference and is looking to extend its club-record unbeaten streak to 13 games across all competitions. The Western Conference matchup is the first meeting between LAFC and Houston this season. In their last meeting, LAFC defeated the Dynamo 2-0 in the Western Conference Final at BMO Stadium on December 2, 2023.
Match Information
Matchup: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
Kickoff: July 7 @ 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)
