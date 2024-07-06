LAFC Travels to Face Houston on Sunday, July 7, at Shell Energy Stadium

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) travels to face the Houston Dynamo, on Sunday, July 7, at Shell Energy Stadium. The match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

LAFC is in first place in the Western Conference and is looking to extend its club-record unbeaten streak to 13 games across all competitions. The Western Conference matchup is the first meeting between LAFC and Houston this season. In their last meeting, LAFC defeated the Dynamo 2-0 in the Western Conference Final at BMO Stadium on December 2, 2023.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo

Kickoff: July 7 @ 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Shell Energy Stadium (Houston, TX)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

