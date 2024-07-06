Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road to FC Cincinnati

July 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami took the field with four changes to the team's starting XI from the midweek win in Charlotte. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Sergio Busquets and Franco Negri made up the team's back line of four; Benjamin Cremaschi, Yannick Bright and Federico Redondo made up the midfield three; Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor played out wide alongside striker Leonardo Campana in attack.

Match Action

The first half kicked off with the hosts taking an early lead in the 10th minute through a goal by forward Yuya Kubo.

Inter Miami, however, responded shortly after with a goal of its own in the 21st minute to equal the scoring. A pinpoint corner kick delivery from Gressel found Kryvtsov inside the box for the defender to head the ball into the back of the net. The goal was the first for Kryvtsov in 2024, while the assist was Gressel's 10th this regular season and 12th across all competitions this campaign, marking his sixth consecutive match with at least goal contribution.

The remaining minutes of the first half saw the hosts reclaim the lead; Cincinnati in the 36th, 38th and 45 '+4' minutes to send the match into the break with the scoreline at 4-1.

The second half saw Cincinnati add to more goals and ultimately Inter Miami fell 6-1.

Post-Match Reaction

"I think for about 30 minutes or so we couldn't contain them offensively, but we also created danger when we attacked ourselves. I believe those final 10-15 minutos in which they gained a larger lead were the ones that determined what happened in the second half," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.

Next Match

Inter Miami will now return home to host Toronto FC at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET in the team's next regular season fixture.

Stats:

Possession:

CIN - 51.5%

MIA - 48.5%

Shots:

CIN - 15

MIA - 9

Saves:

CIN - 4

MIA - 4

Corners:

CIN - 7

MIA - 5

Fouls:

CIN - 13

MIA - 14

