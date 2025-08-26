The Summer We Played Soccer
Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Orlando City SC in Leagues Cup Semifinals - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Signs Free Agent Forward Alexandru Bǎluțǎ - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Dean Boltz to Forward Madison FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel Named to U.S. Men's National Team for September Training Camp - Philadelphia Union
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A. Friendlies by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino - Real Salt Lake
- Roman Celentano Earns U.S. Men's National Team Call-Up for Upcoming September FIFA International Window - FC Cincinnati
- Defender Joel Waterman Called up by Canada Men's National Team for September Friendlies - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window - Columbus Crew SC
- Carlos Valderrama to Play in Clásico de Leyendas: México vs. South America on October 11 - San Jose Earthquakes
- St. Louis CITY SC Forward Sangbin Jeong Earns Call up to South Korea National Football Team for September Friendlies - St. Louis City SC
- LA Galaxy and Cobi Jones Launch "Cobi Club" Video Podcast Series Presented by Intermex - LA Galaxy
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Cisco Embark on Multi-Year Partnership - Charlotte FC
- Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Chicagoland Indoor Soccer League - Chicago Fire FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Goalkeeper George Marks - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.